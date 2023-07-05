Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Receives $35.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 61.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $34.50. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

