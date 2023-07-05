Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVVFree Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Monday, August 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Universal has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years.

Universal Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Universal has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47.

Universal (NYSE:UVVFree Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $693.98 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 6.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 3,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Universal by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 117,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Universal by 30.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal during the first quarter worth $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Universal by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 19,624 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Universal

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Dividend History for Universal (NYSE:UVV)

