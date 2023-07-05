Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.
Several other brokerages have also commented on URG. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ur-Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.
NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a current ratio of 9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.23. Ur-Energy has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.50.
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
