Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on URG. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ur-Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Ur-Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a current ratio of 9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.23. Ur-Energy has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

Institutional Trading of Ur-Energy

About Ur-Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Ur-Energy by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ur-Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ur-Energy by 76.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,422,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 15,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

