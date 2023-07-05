UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Short Interest Down 23.0% in June

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 656,300 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 852,100 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 239,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URGN. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 107,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Price Performance

URGN stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.67. 116,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,559. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $16.11.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma will post -4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

