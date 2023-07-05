Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.69

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.69 and last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 83932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. The company has a market cap of $851.89 million, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.14 million. As a group, analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2083 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after purchasing an additional 124,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,116,000 after purchasing an additional 87,507 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 440,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 377,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Stories

