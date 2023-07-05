Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. 10,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 32,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Usio in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.
The stock has a market cap of $51.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87.
Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.
