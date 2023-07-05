Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. 10,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 32,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Usio in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $51.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Usio by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Usio by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Usio during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Usio by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

