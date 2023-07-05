UTG (UTGN) vs. The Competition Head to Head Survey

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Free Report) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare UTG to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

UTG has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG’s competitors have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get UTG alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UTG and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $69.71 million $34.26 million 6.73 UTG Competitors $21.91 billion $1.25 billion 60.68

Institutional and Insider Ownership

UTG’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than UTG. UTG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

49.5% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 70.6% of UTG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for UTG and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A UTG Competitors 333 1922 1818 67 2.39

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 227.71%. Given UTG’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UTG has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares UTG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG 49.14% 12.34% 4.28% UTG Competitors 6.40% 7.31% 0.92%

Summary

UTG competitors beat UTG on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About UTG

(Free Report)

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for UTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.