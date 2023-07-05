Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $14.97

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.97, but opened at $14.30. Valneva shares last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 407 shares traded.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Valneva from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the first quarter worth $858,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
