Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $14.97

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.97, but opened at $14.30. Valneva shares last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 407 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Valneva from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Valneva Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.86 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 81.79% and a negative net margin of 38.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valneva SE will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the first quarter worth $858,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

