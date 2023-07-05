Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Has $4.28 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,587 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up approximately 1.5% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,699 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,798 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,720,000 after acquiring an additional 412,846 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,140,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,438,000 after acquiring an additional 397,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $432.86. 241,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,505. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $413.30 and a 200-day moving average of $376.58. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $468.03. The stock has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.70.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,429,183.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,964 shares of company stock worth $60,784,338 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

