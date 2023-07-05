VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

VanEck Retail ETF Price Performance

Shares of RTH stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490. The company has a market capitalization of $151.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.53. VanEck Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $151.58 and a 1-year high of $182.12.

Get VanEck Retail ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF by 2,298.4% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 58,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 56,448 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in VanEck Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,034,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 21,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

About VanEck Retail ETF

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.