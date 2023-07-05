Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $107.52

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $107.52 and last traded at $107.37, with a volume of 103580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.77.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.30.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.