Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Sold by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 990,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,737,000 after purchasing an additional 150,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VSGX traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.23. 70,734 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.24.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

