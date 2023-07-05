Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.4% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $45.81. 3,462,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,077,010. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $110.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

