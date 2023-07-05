Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Wealthspan Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 3.2% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 44,910 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $106.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.40. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

