Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $751,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 36,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 116,479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $106.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.40. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

