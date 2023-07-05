Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $235.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $165.89 and a 52-week high of $236.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.74.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

