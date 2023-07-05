Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Gainplan LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Gainplan LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.05. The company had a trading volume of 203,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,586. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.86.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

