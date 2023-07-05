Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Stock Position Boosted by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,094,000 after acquiring an additional 524,469 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VONG traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $70.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,772. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $71.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.54.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1298 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

