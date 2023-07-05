Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Boosted by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 142.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the quarter. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.94.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

