Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after purchasing an additional 107,837 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,266,000 after purchasing an additional 214,916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,792,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,448,000 after purchasing an additional 204,638 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $198.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,577. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

