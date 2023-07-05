Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $198.03. The stock had a trading volume of 178,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,577. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.99. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

