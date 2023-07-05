Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $407.70. 1,598,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,737,921. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $389.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.93. The company has a market cap of $309.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $408.76.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
