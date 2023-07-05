Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Shares Purchased by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF accounts for 5.2% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Moneywise Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNDW traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $68.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,052. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.62. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $65.26 and a one year high of $72.28.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

