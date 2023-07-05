Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,401,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 140,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after acquiring an additional 57,345 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,446,000. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.84. 402,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,072. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.32 and its 200-day moving average is $91.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $98.49.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.