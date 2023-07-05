Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Lessened by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $23,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Acas LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 98,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.13. The company had a trading volume of 569,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,943. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.71 and its 200-day moving average is $139.74. The company has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

