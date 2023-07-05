Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Short Interest Down 29.9% in June

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the May 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Vapotherm Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.96.
Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.55 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 1,250.70% and a negative net margin of 172.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vapotherm will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vapotherm
Vapotherm Company Profile
Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as HVT 2.0, Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to treat patients through a small-bore nasal interface.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vapotherm
- Is The XLE Primed For A Potential Breakout?
- Next-Gen AI Datacenters Driving Applied Digital Stock up 400%
- 3 (AI) Plays That Could Rocket Higher In Q3
- What Does an Earnings Surprise Mean for American Outdoor Brands?
- EV Makers Deliver Big…What it Means for Their Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.