Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Short Interest Down 29.9% in June

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the May 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Vapotherm Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.96.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.55 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 1,250.70% and a negative net margin of 172.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vapotherm will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vapotherm

Vapotherm Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 60.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as HVT 2.0, Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to treat patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

