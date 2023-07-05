Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Short Interest Up 24.5% in June

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 2,860,000 shares. Currently, 13.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 634,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VERA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sean Grant bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $83,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,467.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sean Grant bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $83,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,467.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp purchased 448,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $6,799,451.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,450,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,676,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,883,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $21,914,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 39.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,796,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,613 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 256.3% during the first quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 1,002,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 721,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 179.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 711,721 shares during the last quarter.

VERA opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $23.39.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

