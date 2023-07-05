Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Short Interest Up 24.5% in June

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 2,860,000 shares. Currently, 13.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 634,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VERA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Sean Grant bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $83,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,467.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sean Grant bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $83,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,467.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp purchased 448,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $6,799,451.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,450,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,676,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics
Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %
VERA opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $23.39.
Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Vera Therapeutics
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vera Therapeutics
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 40 (with Little in Savings)
- Is The XLE Primed For A Potential Breakout?
- Next-Gen AI Datacenters Driving Applied Digital Stock up 400%
- 3 (AI) Plays That Could Rocket Higher In Q3
- What Does an Earnings Surprise Mean for American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.