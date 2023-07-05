Verasity (VRA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.08 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $51.44 million and $6.08 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003261 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006349 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

