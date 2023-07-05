Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VBTX shares. Hovde Group lowered Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Veritex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

In other Veritex news, Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,148.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,098.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veritex news, Director Fallon William bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $31,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,379.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,148.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at $448,098.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,672 shares of company stock worth $81,523 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth $2,067,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 43,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,496. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14. The company has a market cap of $967.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

