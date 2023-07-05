Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 7th

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.6525 per share by the cell phone carrier on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th.

Verizon Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Verizon Communications has a payout ratio of 56.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Verizon Communications to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

VZ opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $156.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $51.88.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,829,675,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,481,321 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $485,399,000 after acquiring an additional 907,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

