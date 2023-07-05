Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,500 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the May 31st total of 544,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Vertex Stock Down 2.0 %

VERX stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.56. 250,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,780. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.68 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Vertex

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VERX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vertex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $14,608,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,509,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,861,260.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 4,383 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $97,828.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,866,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,945,123.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $14,608,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,509,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,861,260.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,008,696 shares of company stock valued at $18,968,045 in the last 90 days. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Vertex by 1.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vertex by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Vertex by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Vertex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Articles

