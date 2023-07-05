Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Short Interest Update

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,160,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 8,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 14.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, III Capital Management increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NYSE VSCO traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.94. 2,129,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,972. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.26). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 112.91%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

