Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.12

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.12 and traded as high as C$8.48. Village Farms International shares last traded at C$8.12, with a volume of 4,316,496 shares changing hands.
Village Farms International Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$715.51 million and a P/E ratio of -116.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58.
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Village Farms International
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.