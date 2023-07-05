Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Trading Up 3.8%

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Free Report)’s share price was up 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CYBBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.36) to GBX 200 ($2.54) in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Virgin Money UK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.60) to GBX 220 ($2.79) in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Featured Stories

