Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Short Interest Update

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the May 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NFJ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 94,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,948. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $13.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFJ. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 759,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after buying an additional 52,461 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,277,000 after buying an additional 47,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 15.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter.

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

