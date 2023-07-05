Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 51.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:VGI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 25,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,935. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $8.87.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.75%.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

