Vow Price Hits $0.57 on Exchanges (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded up 40.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Vow has a market cap of $242.75 million and $1.09 million worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vow token can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vow has traded 99.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vow Profile

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,099,832 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

