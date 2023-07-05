VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Stock Performance

Shares of VSL stock opened at GBX 71.76 ($0.91) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 29.25, a quick ratio of 28.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31. The company has a market cap of £199.68 million, a PE ratio of 905.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 79.08. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 68.25 ($0.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 93.53 ($1.19).

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Company Profile

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

