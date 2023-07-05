VRES (VRS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $17.27 Million

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. VRES has a market cap of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VRES has traded flat against the dollar. One VRES token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019587 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014472 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,301.62 or 1.00074405 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.