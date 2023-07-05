Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $3.21 on Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $3.21 or 0.00010420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $90.19 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00020020 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014266 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,805.74 or 1.00008688 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.26260477 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $3,658,017.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.