W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lowered its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in W. P. Carey by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,190,000 after buying an additional 101,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.5 %

WPC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.85. 165,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,033. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.35. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.069 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 120.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. P. Carey

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

