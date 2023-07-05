Waltonchain Market Cap Reaches $14.28 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $14.28 million and $1.62 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 87,639,843 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,664,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities.

As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

Waltonchain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

