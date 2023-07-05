Wealth Architects LLC Acquires 362 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.92. 51,024,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,803,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.01. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. DZ Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tesla from $154.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,980 shares of company stock valued at $12,295,859 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

