Wealth Architects LLC Acquires New Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CORT traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 52,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,240. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.46. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32.

Insider Activity

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.91 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $716,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,508.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $121,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CORT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.