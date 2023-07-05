Wealth Architects LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $361,000. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 86.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $454.41. 494,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $127.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $437.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.62. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

