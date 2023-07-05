Wealth Architects LLC Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,208 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $235.23. The company had a trading volume of 438,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $242.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.67 and its 200-day moving average is $200.72.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,061 shares of company stock worth $43,056,105 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.