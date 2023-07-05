Wealth Architects LLC Raises Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.27.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $446.16. 461,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,590. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $428.87 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.62.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

