Wealth Architects LLC Sells 104 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,349 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.1 %

ABT traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $107.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,542. The firm has a market cap of $186.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

