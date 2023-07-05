Wealthspan Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Wealthspan Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,212,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 91,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $423,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $77.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1923 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

