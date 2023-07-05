Wealthspan Partners LLC Has $13.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 11.6% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.74.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

